Maine Could Get More Than 20,000 Vaccine Doses As Biden Pledges To Bump Allocations

Gov. Janet Mills is encouraged by President Joe Biden’s pledge to increase the supply of COVID-19 doses distributed to states.

In a written statement, Mills says the Biden administration confirmed on a phone call with governors Tuesday afternoon that allocations would increase by 16% for at least the next three weeks.

That would result in Maine receiving more than 20,000 doses per week. During a news briefing Tuesday, CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said he was hopeful about the increase but wouldn’t count on more doses until the numbers are locked in place.