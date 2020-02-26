Maine Department Of Education Sends Out Info On Coronavirus Protections

The Maine Department of Education Wednesday sent out updated information about the new coronavirus to public schools.

While noting that there are no confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Maine at this time, the Department says schools should review and update their Emergency Operations Plans, including portions that address infectious diseases. In addition, the DOE has sent out information from the Maine Center for Disease Control urging students or staff who recently traveled outside of the United States to let their health care providers know about their travels histories if they have respiratory symptoms or fevers.

State Health officials are reminding people that the best preventive measures for all infectious diseases include washing hands thoroughly with soap and water, covering mouths and noses when coughing and sneezing and staying home when sick. The state education department says it anticipates frequent updates as well as building a webpage with resource links and information.