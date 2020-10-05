Maine Hospital Involved In Study Finding Antibiotics May Be Effective Treatment for Appendicitis

Some appendicitis patients can be treated with antibiotics instead of surgery. That’s according to a new study by about a two dozen hospitals, including Maine Medical Center.

In a written statement, Maine Med surgeon Dr. Damien Carter says that most people with uncomplicated appendicitis may be able to avoid surgery if they initially receive antibiotics. Approximately a third of patients who took antibiotics still needed an appendectomy within 90 days.

According to Maine Medical Center, the study involving more than 1,500 adults is the largest randomized clinical trial of appendicitis conducted to date. The results were published Monday in the New England Journal of Medicine.