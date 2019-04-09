Maine Medical Center Study Investigates Possible Link Between Chemicals, Obesity

Do certain household chemicals contribute to obesity in teenagers and osteoporosis later in life? That’s the focus of a study led by researchers at Maine Medical Center.

Pediatric endocrinologist Abby Fleisch, the principal investigator, says the study will assess the effect of PFAS and phthalates on fat accumulation and bone health in about 500 adolescents in eastern Massachusetts.

“And look at whether those chemicals in their bodies is associated with their build up of fat and bone as they progress through their teenage years,” she says.

Fleisch says both types of chemicals have been shown in lab studies to cause stem cells to become fat cells at the expense of bone cells.

The 5-year study is being paid for by a $2.2 million grant from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences.

Maine Med says PFAS are synthetic chemicals added to clothing, furniture and carpets to make the items nonstick and stain repellent. Phthalates are added to personal care products such as shampoos and lotions to retain scents.