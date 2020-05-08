Maine Reports 44 New Cases Of COVID-19, One More Death

Maine has now identified 1, 374 confirmed and probably cases COVID-19, 44 cases more than Thursday. Another person infected with the virus has died, bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 62.

That's according to state health officials, who say a total of 194 people have been hospitalized, and 836 have recovered, a jump of 49 since Thursday.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills and Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah will provide more information about the numbers and Mtaine's response at a live briefing at 2 p.m. You can tune in to the live briefing on Maine Public Radio and Television or watch it on our website and Facebook page.