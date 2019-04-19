Maine Unemployment Rate Ticks Upward But Remains Low

Unemployment has ticked up in March in Maine but still remains low.

The Maine Department of Labor said Friday that the state's preliminary seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.4 percent for March. That's nearly flat compared to the previous month, which was 3.5 percent, and slightly higher than 3.2 percent from a year ago.

The nationwide unemployment rate for March was unchanged at 3.8 percent.

State labor officials say Maine's unemployment rate has been below 4 percent for 39 consecutive months, which is the longest such stretch on record.