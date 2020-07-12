Maine Woman Killed on White Water Raft Trip

INDIAN STREAM TWP, Maine- A Maine woman died Saturday while white-water rafting on the Upper Kennebec River.

33-year-old Emily Fournier of Fairfield was rafting with the Magic Falls Rafting Company with her family when she was ejected from the craft around 11:30 AM.

The Maine Warden Service reports that Fournier floated through the water for a time and rescuers were able to pull her back into the raft, but she was unresponsive. She was declared dead by ambulance personnel about an hour and a half after the incident.

The exact cause of Fournier's death was not released.