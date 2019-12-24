Mainers Advised To Toss Out Store-Bought Hard Boiled Eggs After Listeria Outbreak

Maine is among five states that are part of a Listeria outbreak linked to hard boiled eggs. The federal Centers for Disease Control is advising those who are at higher risk for Listeria, including seniors, pregnant women and those with compromised immune systems to throw away any store-bought hard boiled eggs.

The eggs were produced by Almark Foods in Gainesville, Georgia, but were packaged and sold under several different names.

According to the federal CDC, seven people have been infected with Listeria from the eggs in five states, including Maine. One death has been reported in Texas.

Symptoms of listeria infection usually appear one to four weeks after eating contaminated food, and range from fever and muscle aches to confusion and loss of balance.

Health officials say retailers and food service operators should not use any bulk hard boiled eggs produced by Almark, which are packaged in pails of various sizes.

Consumers at higher risk for Listeria are advised not to eat store-bought hard boiled eggs. Those not at high risk should confirm that stores and restaurants haven’t used Almark hard boiled eggs before purchasing products.