Mainers Protest Coronavirus Restrictions Outside Blaine House

For the second time in as many weeks, protesters gathered on the streets and sidewalks around the Governor’s mansion, the Blaine House, to urge further relaxation of restrictions designed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Over 100 protestors crowded the sidewalks as others circled the Blaine House in their cars and trucks draped with signs, urging a loosening of the rules that have closed many businesses in the state and forced others to limit customers. Some defied the order to wear masks while in a public area. Many were standing close together, in violation of the six-foot social distancing guidelines issued by the state.

Some signs were directly aimed at Gov. Janet Mills, saying she has exceeded her authority as governor. Another simply read “lock her up.”

The protest was organized by the recently formed group, “Mainers Against Excessive Quarantine,” which pushed the protests on social media.