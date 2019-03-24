Maple Syrup On The Menu In State Full Of Pine Trees

Maine might be the Pine Tree State, but this day is all about maple.

Sunday is Maine's annual Maple Syrup Sunday, in which maple syrup producers in the state open their doors to the public for a look at how the sticky stuff gets from the tree to the pancakes.

Events are scheduled to take place at farms from Smyrna, near the Canadian border, to Eliot, just across the line from New Hampshire. Participating producers are planning music, games, tours and all manner of maple-flavored treats.

Strawberry Hill Farms in Skowhegan boasts an organic maple syrup operation with more than 10,000 taps, while Pingree Maple Products in Cornish is giving out samples of maple syrup on ice cream.

Sugarhouses all over the state also opened to the public on Saturday.

Maine Maple Sunday

