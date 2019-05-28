Mills Signs Paid Leave Bill Into Law

By 15 minutes ago

While ten states mandate paid sick leave for workers, Maine will be the first state to require employers to give their employees up to 40 hours of paid leave for use at their discretion.

Governor Mills Signs Paid Leave Bill into Law
Credit Governor Janet Mills

Gov. Janet Mills says the law is simpler than sick leave laws in other states and better for both workers and employers.

“Without an employer having to dog somebody for documentation, without somebody having to prove they had this or that circumstance,” Mills says.

Only companies with more than 10 employees will have to comply with the new law, which takes effect in 2021.

“We have found a way to provide economic and financial security for the vast majority of Maine workers while also balancing the legitimate needs and concerns of employers,” she says. “That’s an important and significant goal.”

Tags: 
paid sick leave
Maine Public

Related Content

Maine Lawmakers Reach Compromise On Paid Leave Bill

By Apr 19, 2019
Joel Page / AP Photo

Roughly 200,000 Maine workers who do not currently receive paid sick leave could soon earn paid time off for any reason if a newly amended bill becomes law this year.

Parental Leave Debate Heats Up At The State House Amid Comprehensive Paid-Leave Discussions

By Apr 19, 2019

A bill mandating employers to provide paid parental leave will get a public hearing Friday alongside House Speaker Sara Gideon's more comprehensive LD 1410, which would create a family and medical leave benefit program through the Department of Labor.