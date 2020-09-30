Month in Review: We Analyze the Top News of September, From the Senate Race to the Pandemic

Our panel of editorial page editors returns to discuss the latest news making Maine headlines—from the closely contested and hugely expensive U.S. Senate race between Susan Collins and Sara Gideon, to Collins' role in the controversy over filling Justice Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat, to the latest on the pandemic in Maine.

Guests: Susan Young, editorial page editor, Bangor Daily News

Ben Bragdon, editorial page editor, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel

Greg Kesich, editorial page editor, Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram

Call-in: Steven Porter, editor, York County Coast Star, The York Weekly

Sarah Craighead Dedmon, editor, Machias Valley News Observer