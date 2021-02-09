National & International News: Global analyst Aaron David Miller Discusses Foreign & Domestic News

The Biden Administration faces numerous challenges in both domestic and foreign affairs. We’ll discuss where the new administration may choose to focus its efforts, the opportunities and perils ahead, and answer listener questions about priorities of a new regime in Washington.

Panelist: Aaron David Miller is a Senior Fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a former State Department Middle East analyst and negotiator in Republican and Democratic Administrations. He is a CNN Global Affairs Analyst and the author most recently of the End of Greatness: Why America Can't Have (and Doesn't Want) Another Great President.

Gordon Adams was the chief national security budget official for President Bill Clinton. He’s emeritus professor at American University and currently a fellow at the Quincy Institute and the Stimson Center in Washington, D.C. He’s a resident of Brunswick, Maine, and a poet.

Thomas Ricks is an adviser on national security at the New America Foundation, a contributing editor of Foreign Policy magazine, and he covered the U.S. military for The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal. He is the author of several books, including his most recent: First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country.