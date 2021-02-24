Northern Light Has Open Vaccination Appointments Thanks To Supply Boost

Northern Light Health still has open slots for people 70 and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at its clinics in the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Northern Light’s Dr. James Jarvis says some appointments became available after a technical glitch was resolved. Others have opened up because the health system has received a boost in vaccine supply.

“This week we opened up a fourth clinic here at Cross Insurance Center. And our clinics are running over 1,000 and often up to 2,000 people per day. We expect to have even more than that this Saturday,” he says.

Next week, Northern Light expects to open an additional high-volume vaccine site at the Portland Expo.

Officials at Northern Light Health are also urging Mainers to make sure they get both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the same state. Jarvis says when a person signs up for the vaccine, both doses are automatically reserved for the location of their first dose.

“If you’ve already received your vaccine in another state, find a way to either stay there or return for your second dose. And similarly, if you’re living here in Maine, don’t travel outside of Maine and get your first dose. It will just cause problems in the long run for you,” he says.

Jarvis says Northern Light has encountered this issue particularly with Maine residents who spend winters in warmer climes.