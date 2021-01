Northern Light Health has launched a hotline on Monday for Mainers 70 and older to get information about COVID-19 and make appointments for vaccinations.

Appointments can still also be made through an online portal. Northern Light says in a written statement that it developed the hotline to reach patients without internet access.

Call volume is high, and Northern Light says scheduling for new appointments won’t be available until after 2 p.m. Monday.

The hotline number is (207) 204-8551.