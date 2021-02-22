Northern Light Seeks Vaccination Clinic Volunteers

Northern Light Health is seeking volunteers from across the state to help staff its community COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

The health system says volunteers are needed for a variety of clinical and nonclinical roles, including symptom screeners, check-in staff and clinical observers.

In a news release, Northern Light says that more than 70 volunteers have already donated more than 2,500 hours of service.

A spokesperson says volunteers do not need to have been vaccinated themselves in order to help. Those interested can register on Northern Light’s website.