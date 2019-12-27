Officials Say Propane Leak Caused NH Hotel Explosion And Fire

LEBANON, N.H. - Officials say an explosion and fire in a hotel in New Hampshire that sent two firefighters and eight guests to the hospital on Christmas Eve was caused by an active propane leak.

The explosion occurred in the early morning hours on Tuesday at the Element Hotel in Lebanon. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

The New Hampshire Fire Marshal's office says there was a propane leak at the same time as an electrical fire in a nearby room on the hotel's first floor, causing the explosion.

Investigators say they don't believe the cause of the explosion was criminal in nature.

