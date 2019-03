In advance of the Old House Trade Show, we discuss how owners of older homes across the state can be more sustainable by using less energy, fewer materials, and smart design—helping both the environment and the value of their homes.

Guests: Hillary Bassett, executive director, Greater Portland Landmarks

Peter Taggart, owner of Taggart Construction, a green building company

Andy Meyer, program manager, Efficiency Maine

Call-in: Jon Riley, owner of Casco Bay Insulation