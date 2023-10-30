Today's poem is Our Myths are in the Mosses by Jenna Rozelle. It is read by Mihku Paul.

Our Myths are in the Mosses

I was feeling like a scarecrow

overstuffed with brittle, tasteless fluff

topped off to the gag reflex with whatever this bitter drink is I’ve been binging

so I take in the sacrament of a red, red steak

and go out to walk the blood back into my veins.

I walk with a friend

into dark green woods.

We talk about the room where people sit before we’re reborn

you know, the one made mostly of light?

He takes a photo of me looking straight into the sun

and I’m warm.

We crash, clumsy, through a balsam thicket

using careless voices for such a careful place

and we jump a big fat doe.

We pause to watch her streak away to the East,

moments later we hear a shot.

I go back the next day, alone

to sink a little deeper

sit a little longer

to ask the moss to soak up all the noise I’ve made.

I find in my path a fallen branch

shaped like a fork-horned buck

and I’ve got my gun today

so I say “Okay” I’m ready.

I walk how a buck might walk,

cutting across the wind

its stories rushing through me.

I grunt and turn the earth with a hoof

scraping my own story there in the soil.

I bed downwind in the brown leaves

and wait.

Beech trees hold themselves together much more gracefully than me.

I try to wind my limbs around myself like that

but find I’ll need to grow another hundred years.

Fine,

I’ve got time.

I hear something fizzing in the ground all around

like I’m sitting on a hive of bees

like power lines - like a first date buzz.

It takes me a few minutes to focus my eyes and see the springtails, so small

popping around in the papery leaves.

Of course.

Silence is just us ignoring the roaring always underfoot.

I remember the myth of the hunter

the one I just started writing

right now.

The girl who’d had her fill of one world

so she looked in the pines for another.

The jays huffed and puffed at her

blue as a dying propane flame.

The squirrels screamed their machine gun screams

but it wasn’t as bad as the mean mean masses

she’d never even met.

She wove a tunic out of twigs,

wrapped a birds nest in her hair

wore a serpent round her wrist

to sniff the wind.

She chewed a wad of wintergreen

to mask her meaty breath.

She groaned like a swaying pine

and all was quiet.

She learned to cry so like a doe

in heat

that the coyotes circle in, chirping.

She sat under a tree and heard voices from the west

laughing

twigs snapping

and then, closer

the pounding of hooves.

She raised her rifle

A wand of earthly goods

metals, wood, and fire.

And shot the doe through the heart

the moment she stretched her movie star neck, collarbone, shoulder, thigh

from behind the emerald curtain.

She slipped off the golden robe

and forever wore it as her own

she swallowed her flesh

from ankle to nose.

She thought

“It’s good to be home.”

while she washed it all down

with milk warm from the teat

and left on the ground

the black waxy hooves

for mice and mushrooms to eat.

She turned the bones into buttons

the fat into soap

and plucked a snow-white hair from the tail

to float a silver hook,

to catch a speckled trout.

Every spring she listens

for the lost and orphaned fawns,

bleating, helpless, through the hills

and she nurses them in the greening valley grass

until they’ve drunk enough to run.

