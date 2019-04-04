Paying for Major Medical Care: How to Cover the Costs of an Unexpected Health Care Event

The financial costs of illness - with or without insurance. Some 46 percent of Americans are unprepared for a $400 emergency expense. Out-of-pocket costs for cancer care can approach $5,000 a year. Learn what help is available for patients and their families when hit with expenses and challenges associated with a major illness.

Guests: Nicole Lemieux, Branch Manager at Town & Country FCU’s Forest Avenue Branch

Heather Ciccarelli, Senior Manager, Patient Navigation, American Cancer Society, Inc.

Carrie Maynard, Licensed Clinical Social Worker and Certified Oncology Social Worker from Maine Medical Center Cancer Institute

Call-in guests: Kira Spears, Oncology Coverage Case Manager from the MedAccess Program at Maine Medical Center

Mary White, patient advocate for Northern Light Cancer Care