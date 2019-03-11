Police: 3 Killed After Car, Taxi Crash On Maine Road

Police say three people were killed and another person injured this morning when two vehicles collided on County Road, on the Westbrook/Scarborough line.

Westbrook Police Cpt. Sean Lally says all three people in the cab - the driver and two passengers - were killed in the crash. The lone occupant of a pick-up truck was injured and taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

"The taxi cab was east bound and it appears to have crossed into the west bound lane and was stuck broadside by the pick up truck," Lally says.

Lally says the investigation continues into the cause of the accident. He says the identities of those who died in the crash were not being released pending notification of next of kin.