PORTLAND, Maine - Portland police have arrested a man on murder charges in the killing of a woman in downtown Portland.

Lt. Robert Martin said in a statement that 61-year-old Gregory Vance was taken into custody at the scene Sunday. Intake officer Chris Phillips says that Vance is being held at the Cumberland County Jail without bail. No lawyer was listed for him.



Police were called to Cumberland Avenue on Sunday morning to check on the victim and discovered her around 10:45 a.m.