Police Investigating 2 Killings In Turner

Investigators are trying to determine what took place at a home in Turner during the early morning hours of Friday, when two people were reportedly killed after a violent altercation with a third person.

Maine State Police have neither confirmed the deaths nor the victims’ identifies, but a letter circulated to staff members of the Lewiston Regional Technical Center indicates that one of the victims was a nursing teacher at the school and the other victim was her husband.

The third person involved is described in the letter as a tenant.

The Maine State Police are releasing no details at this time.