Portland Mayor, City Councilors Denounce Violence Against Portland Police Officers

Portland's Mayor and several city councilors are denouncing violent acts against Portland Police officers.

This weekend shots were fired into the Police parking garage, and Chief Frank Clark says members of his department have been targeted several times.

“Over the past week or so our officers who are responding to calls for service here in the city, including while attempting to aid a person who reported being assaulted over the weekend, have been targeted with mortar-type projectiles. This is just senseless, it's dangerous, it's unacceptable and it must stop now.”

While a person of interest has been identified in the alleged garage shooting, no charges have been filed.

Police have come under increased scrutiny since the death in May of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.

In a statement Portland Councilor Belinda Ray says police officers are being dehumanized, and that all Americans are complicit in this country's horrendous history of racism.

