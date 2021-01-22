Portland Medical Group Limits COVID-19 Vaccinations To Mainers 80 And Older Amid Limited Supply

InterMed is focusing its COVID-19 vaccinations on patients 80 and older.

The Portland-based medical group sent an email Friday notifying patients that it has to narrow the scope of vaccinations due to a limited supply of doses.

According to the email, the roughly 1,200 doses InterMed received this week is less than a third of what’s needed to vaccinate patients in their 80s and 90s.

A spokesperson for InterMed says they’re currently able vaccinate about 300 people a day and says patients will be contacted when they’re eligible.

Maine’s vaccination plan prioritizes older adults and sets the baseline at 70. InterMed says it will ramp up immunizations when more doses are available.