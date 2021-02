Conducting meetings and having conversations by Zoom and other virtual means is significantly different--and not the natural way of relating to one another. We'll examine why remote communication can be stressful and exhausting, and explore ways to make the best of this new reality.

Panelists: Nick Morgan, communications theorist and coach; founder of the consulting firm Public Words

Blanca Gurrola, social worker, VP of clinical service and operations, Maine Behavioral Health Care