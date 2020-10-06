Rabid Bat Found In Lewiston Home

The Lewiston Police Department says a rabid bat was found in a home in the Montello-Sherbrook-Kensington Terrace area last weekend.

According to a written release, a resident found the bat in their home and contacted animal control. The bat was taken in for testing and confirmed positive for rabies.

Police are urging residents to be cautious when dealing with wild animals that could be rabid.

In late August, the Maine Center for Disease Control issued a release reminding people that it can be difficult to tell whether a bat has exposed a person to rabies, and advising consultation with a health care provider.