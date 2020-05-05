Restaurateur Commencing Round 2 Of Reopening Row

BETHEL, Maine — A Maine restaurant owner is ready for Round 2 of flouting Democratic Gov. Janet Mill's executive orders over the coronavirus.

Rick Savage said he's reopening his Sunday River Brewing Co. on Tuesday in defiance of the governor's orders, and he's continuing to criticize Mills for not acting fast enough to reopen the state's economy.

Savage opened his restaurant for dine-in customers on Friday and then closed over the weekend before deciding to reopen after determining that his federal beer-making license wouldn't be imperiled. The state already revoked his food and liquor licenses, but he has said he'll pay the fines.

The governor's orders allow restaurants to open only for takeout orders until June 1.