Rockwood Restaurant Worker Diagnosed With Hepatitis A

The Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting a case of acute hepatitis A in a food service worker at the Birches Resort Restaurant in Rockwood.

Staff and patrons who worked at or ate food from the restaurant Sept. 16-20 are advised to get a vaccination.

Those who visited the restaurant Sept. 2-15 are outside the window when a vaccine is recommended, but should monitor for symptoms such as fatigue, nausea and jaundice.

Hepatitis A is contagious liver disease that spreads through contaminated food and water.