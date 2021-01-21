Scarborough Downs Grandstand Repurposed For COVID-19 Vaccination Site

A mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be set up in the grandstand of the former Scarborough Downs horse racing track by the end of the month.

The owner and developer of the property, Crossroad Holdings, has donated use of the grandstand to MaineHealth. According to a press release, construction crews are being diverted to work seven days a week to prepare the facility, including construction of refrigeration rooms to store vaccines.

MaineHealth says they’ll be able to vaccinate at least 1,000 people a day at the clinic, which is expected to be operational for six months.