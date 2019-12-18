Sharon Carrillo Found Guilty In Death Of 10-Year-Old Daughter

Sharon Carrillo has been found guilty of depraved indifference murder in the death of her 10-year-old daughter, Marissa Kennedy.

Carillo’s father, Joseph Kennedy, says Sharon’s abuse at the hands of her then-husband should have been taken more into account.

“Spousal abuse [and] child abuse [are] way too prevalent in today’s society, and for it to be overlooked in this case is, as far as I’m concerned, a travesty,” he says.

Carillo faces 25 years to life in prison, and her sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 7. Kennedy’s stepfather, Julio Carillo, is serving 55 years in prison for the crime after pleading guilty.

This story will be updated.