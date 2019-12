Have you ever considered where your clothes come from?

More than 97% of apparel sold in the U.S. is made overseas, according to the American Apparel & Footwear Association.

Here & Now’s Tonya Mosley speaks with Maxine Bédat (@maxinebedat), founder and director of the New Standard Insitute, an online database for designers and brands who want to become more sustainable.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.