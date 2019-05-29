State Senate Approves Measure That Would Require Cable Companies To Offer Individual Channel Options

The Maine Senate joined the House Wednesday in approving a measure that would require cable companies to offer customers individual channels when seeking franchises from municipalities.

Supporters say it would allow consumers to subscribe only to channels they really want, such as those that carry Red Sox games, without having to pay for an expensive package of channels. But cable companies say the move would be pre-empted by federal law.

Senators turned down an attempt to kill the bill on a vote of 21-14. In an email, a spokesperson for Gov. Janet Mills says she "looks forward to reviewing the bill."

Maine Public

