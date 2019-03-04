Storm Dumps Heavy, Wet Snow On Parts Of Northern New England

A storm has dumped more than a half-foot of heavy, wet snow on parts of northern New England.



Hundreds of schools were closed in Maine and New Hampshire. In New Hampshire, that meant some children who had last week off for school vacation got an extra day Monday. Others had a delayed opening.

Scattered power outages were reported.



Much of southern and central New Hampshire and south-central and southwest Maine were forecast to get up to 8 inches of snow before the storm's expected departure late Monday morning.



The snow was lighter in Vermont, and in northern Maine and New Hampshire.