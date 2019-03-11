Suffrage Centennial in Maine: 100 Years Since Women Won The Right to Vote

Throughout the next year, events around the state will commemorate the national centennial of women’s suffrage, and 100 years since Maine ratified women’s right to vote. We’ll learn about the history and impact of suffrage in Maine.

Guests: Anne Gass, author of a book on suffrage, Voting Down the Rose, whose great-grandmother was a suffrage leader in Maine

Candace Kane, independent historian and co-curator of "Women's Long Road—100 Years to the Vote" that will open March 23 at the Maine State Museum

Laura Genese, Marketing and Communications Director of the Girl Scouts of Maine; Steering Committee member for the Suffrage Centennial Collaborative - calling in