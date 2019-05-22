Related Program: 
Maine Calling

Summer Reads: Panelists and Listeners Share Best Book Recommendations

By Cindy Han 17 minutes ago

Credit https://www.flickr.com/photos/zanzibar123/

A perennial favorite. Our panel of Maine booksellers joins us to share which books are must-reads this summer, and listeners share their questions and suggestions for fiction and non-fiction favorites as well.

Guests: Meghan Hawkes, Sherman's Maine Coast Book Shops

Megan Frazer Blakemore, author of Secrets of Truth and Beauty, a novel for young adults, which received a starred Publishers Weekly and was on the ALA Rainbow list. She works as an elementary school librarian.

Kenny Brechner, owner of Devaney, Doak and Garrett Booksellers

 

