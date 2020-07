Bangor Symphony Orchestra

Goldstein Plays Ravel

Lucas Richman, conductor

Alon Goldstein, piano

Leonard Bernstein: Simple Song

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G with Alon Goldstein & featuring Frank Almond, violin

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2

This performance is from October 7, 2018 at Collins Center for the Arts in Orono.