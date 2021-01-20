Thomas Ricks: New Book Examines How America's Founders Were Influenced by Classic Works

This program, airing at 7 pm, is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date December 9, 2020); no calls will be taken.

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and New York Times bestselling author Thomas E. Ricks discusses his new book about the founding fathers and their devotion to the ancient Greek and Roman classics. He wrote First Principles while a visiting fellow in history at Bowdoin College.

Listen to the full program here

Guest

Tom Ricks has worked for The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal, and he is the author of several books, including The Generals, The Gamble, Churchill & Orwell, and Fiasco.