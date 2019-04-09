Thousands Gather To Honor Detective Killed On I-95

By 6 hours ago
  The floor of the Cross Arena in Portland is packed with law enforcement gathered to honor Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell on Tuesday.

Willis Ryder Arnold / Maine Public
    The floor of the Cross Arena in Portland is packed with law enforcement gathered to honor Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell on Tuesday..
    Willis Ryder Arnold / Maine Public
  Portland firefighters stand at attention as Detective Ben Campbell's funeral procession passes on Spring Street in Portland on Tuesday.

Mark Vogelzang / Maine Public
    Portland firefighters stand at attention as Detective Ben Campbell's funeral procession passes on Spring Street in Portland on Tuesday.
    Mark Vogelzang / Maine Public
  A flag hangs over the funeral procession for Detective Ben Campbell on Spring Street in Portland on Tuesday.

Mark Vogelzang / Maine Public
    A flag hangs over the funeral procession for Detective Ben Campbell on Spring Street in Portland on Tuesday.
    Mark Vogelzang / Maine Public

A trooper with a “guardian’s heart.” That’s how Maine State Police Chief Col. John Cote described Ben Campbell, the detective who was killed in a freak accident last week.

About 3,000 people, many law enforcement officers, gathered to honor Campbell. The uniformed officers first formed a long line, four and five officers deep, running the length of the Cross Insurance Arena on Spring Street in Portland.

A Portland fireboat sprayed water into the air as Campbell’s remains were brought from South Portland.

The officers then filed into the arena. Flags of other New England states, Maine’s counties, and state police troops preceded bagpipers, then Campbell’s coffin.

Cote’s voice wavered often as he delivered his eulogy for Campbell.

“If there was a recipe on what makes an outstanding Maine trooper, Ben Campbell certainly had all of the key ingredients,” he said.

Campbell’s widow, Hillary, spoke through tears, saying her one piece of advice to everyone is to slow down and appreciate life and loved ones every day. She received a standing ovation as she concluded her remarks.

Tags: 
Ben Campbell
Maine Public