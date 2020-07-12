Three Seniors With COVID-19 Die Over the Weekend

AUGUSTA, Maine- The Maine Center for Disease Control reported in its latest numbers on Sunday morning that two more people with COVID-19 have died, making three over the weekend.



According to health officials, the two deaths reported on Sunday, and one on Saturday involve a woman in her 90s from Penobscot County, a man in his 70s from Cumberland County, and a woman in her 80s from Cumberland County.



That brings the total number of deaths in Maine to 114.

Additionally, Maine CDC reports 19 new cases of COVID-19, making for a total cumulative number of 3,539.