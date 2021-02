Monday, February 22 at 2:00 pm

Billie Holiday and Shirley Chisholm

When Billie Holiday was harassed by U.S. government agents and told to stop singing ‘Strange Fruit,’ she refused. When Shirley Chisholm ran for president and was ridiculed and told she shouldn’t aim that high politically, she refused. On today’s special episode of Throughline, two pioneering Black women, Billie Holiday and Shirley Chisholm, set their own sights and never backed down from a fight.