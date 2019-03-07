A Tough Call - Lawmakers Won't Pursue Bill To Designate Maine's State Bird

A legislative panel has likely delivered a lethal blow to a measure that would designate a specific species of chickadee as Maine's state bird.

The legislature's State and Local government committee voted ten-to-nothing that the bill ought not to pass.

The legislation was introduced on behalf of fourth graders at the Margaret Chase Smith School in Showhegan, and it would have required that a choice be made between the black-capped chickadee and the boreal chickadee.

The measure will now go onto the full legislature, but its chances of passage are slim.