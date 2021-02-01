Transportation Plans: Maine's 3-Year Transportation Work Plan & How The Pandemic Has Changed Plans

Maine Department of Transportation Commissioner Bruce Van Note joins us to discuss the state's newly released three-year transportation plan. We'll learn about projects—large and small—that are proposed for all regions of the state. We'll also discuss how, despite Mainers driving less because of the pandemic, transportation infrastructure continues to afffect just about all aspects of life.

Panelist: Bruce Van Note, Commissioner, Maine Department of Transportation

VIP Callers:

Bill Diamond, Maine State Senator (D-Cumberland); chair, Transportation Committee

Peter Mills, executive director, Maine Turnpike Authority