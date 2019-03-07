UMFK President To Retire In June

The man who has headed up the University of Maine at Fort Kent for the past three years has announced he will be retiring at the end of June.

John Short has served as both a faculty member and administrator for a number of universities across the country during his 40-year career. He says since he's been at UMFK, the school has changed it's focus to health sciences and professional programs.

“When it was very clear that the state was facing a nursing cliff, with the need for more and more nurses, we were committed to increase our program,” Short says.

Short says he's retiring earlier than he had planned, but after his wife survived a heart attack one year ago, the couple made the choice to move out of state to be closer to their family.