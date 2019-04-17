Volunteerism: What Role Does Volunteerism Play in Maine? How Can People Get Involved?

Volunteers are the unseen workers that are behind the success of organizations, programs and events throughout Maine. We’ll learn what impact volunteers have on our economy, how people interested in volunteering can get involved, and what’s being done to foster younger generations to help serve the community.

Guests: Maryalice Crofton, Executive Director, Maine Commission for Community Service

Sarah Seames, Director, McKeen Center for the Common Good, Bowdoin College - checking

Lisa Phelps, Interim Director, University of Maine Cooperative Extension

Call in: Maya Cohen, volunteer coordinator for Beach to Beacon