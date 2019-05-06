Monday, May 6 at 2:00 pm

Putin's World: Russia’s Return to the World Stage

Over the last decade, Russia has re-emerged as a powerful global player. In this week’s episode, we’re considering how President Vladimir Putin reinvigorated Russia's influence on the global stage and the potential impact of his future ambitions.

Angela Stent, director of the center for Eurasian, Russian and East European studies at Georgetown University and author of the new book “Putin’s World: Russia Against the West and With the Rest,” discusses what Russian resurgence means for the world with World Affairs Co-Host Ray Suarez.

To listen to the audio of “Putin's World: Russia’s Return to the World Stage” on World Affairs online, please click HERE.