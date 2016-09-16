Wednesday, September 21 at 2:00 pm

BBC Correspondent Bill Hayton: Who Owns the South China Sea?

The South China Sea is where China’s rising ambitions are colliding with the United States’ global role. This strategic competition is interacting in dangerous and unpredictable ways.

Bill Hayton will explain the sometimes bizarre origins of the various territorial claims and suggest how they might be resolved.

To listen to the audio of “BBC Correspondent Bill Hayton: Who Owns the South China Sea?” on the Commonwealth Club of California online, please click HERE.