Tuesday, December 20 at 2:00 pm

Globalization and the Next Administration

Jeffrey Garten, Dean Emeritus, Yale School of Management, speaks about Globalization. Many issues related to globalization such as trade, immigration, and climate change were at the forefront of the recent US elections.

Globalization has been one of the most influential economic forces of the last century. The Internet has connected the world in ways that would have been unfathomable just a few years ago, China and other emerging nations’ economic fluctuations have impacted international markets, and terrorism has caused the biggest refugee flows in decades. It is no secret that many issues related to globalization such as trade, immigration, and climate change were at the forefront of the recent US elections.

What policy decisions related to globalization will our new president face when he enters office next year? What immediate actions should the next administration take? Jeffrey Garten, who served in the Nixon, Ford, Carter and Clinton administrations and is also dean emeritus at the Yale School of Management, will share his views. Through the riveting stories of ten extraordinary visionaries, Jeffrey Garten's new book, "From Silk to Silicon: The Story of Globalization Through Ten Extraordinary Lives" explores how globalization has changed world history and continues to shape our lives.

Jeffrey E. Garten

Dean Emeritus, Yale School of Management, and Author of "From Silk to Silicon: The Story of Globalization Through Ten Extraordinary Lives"

Jane Wales

CEO, World Affairs and Global Philanthropy Forum; Vice President, The Aspen Institute

