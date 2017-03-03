Wednesday, March 8 at 2:00 pm

Republican Renegades On Climate

The Trump administration has moved quickly to reverse some of the previous administration’s energy and climate policies. But not all Republicans are on the same page when it comes to climate. Those on the so-called eco-right say action is needed to promote clean energy and prevent climate disruption. On today’s program we hear how Republican renegades find climate solutions in conservative principles, and what we can do when climate denial isn’t just present in the halls of government, but actually controls the levers of power.

To listen to the audio of “Republican Renegades On Climate” on Climate One online, please click HERE.