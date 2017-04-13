Monday, April 17 at 2:00 pm

Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is: Nancy Pfund on Impact Investing

Nancy Pfund, Founder, DBL Partners

David Bank; Editor, Impact Alpha—Moderator

Whether you’re an investor, an entrepreneur or a consumer, we all make decisions about how to spend our money every day. How do you decide where to spend, and how to make the biggest impact through what products, companies, efforts and issues you support? Join Nancy Pfund, founder of DBL Partners (Double Bottom Line), in conversation with David Bank of Impact Alpha, as they demystify the world of impact investing. For starters, what is impact investing? It turns out that financial success can and does go hand-in-hand with social change, and DBL Partners is part of a growing movement demonstrating this possibility every day. DBL Partners' approach to venture capital is two-pronged: They achieve high venture capital returns, and they also incorporate a second bottom line by working with companies they invest in to create economic, social and environmental impact. Two birds with one stone: profit and positive impact. Nancy and her team are innovators who are setting the standard for other investors and companies to consider success beyond the single-profit bottom line. Today, organizations such as SolarCity, Pandora and Patagonia build social impact into their business plans from the very beginning because of leadership by impact investors, and the ripple effect is real. Who says your dollars can’t count for double? Come learn how impact investing is changing the game when it comes to making money matter.

**Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is a series of conversations supported by Bank of the West.

To listen to the audio “Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is: Nancy Pfund on Impact Investing” on Commonwealth Club Of California online, please click HERE.